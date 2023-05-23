2,972 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

