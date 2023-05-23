Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 41,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 594,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 665,462 shares valued at $29,332,239. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $126.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

