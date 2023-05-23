Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DCP stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

