Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.34.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

