Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.41) to GBX 6,200 ($77.11) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Shares of IHG stock opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.