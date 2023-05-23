abrdn plc Purchases 2,076 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $261.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.85. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $265.02.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total value of $510,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

