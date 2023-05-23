abrdn plc Increases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,859 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,582,000 after acquiring an additional 193,896 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 757.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,298,000 after acquiring an additional 88,853 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after acquiring an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 93,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,237 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.00.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $387.15 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.