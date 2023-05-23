678 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $211.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $300.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 122.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.18.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

