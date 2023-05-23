Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $230,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average is $107.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

