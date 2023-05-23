Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,931,000 after buying an additional 1,566,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,685,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 71,327 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,944,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,944,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $174,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,438,459.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,690. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.