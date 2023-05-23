Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,087 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Okta by 37.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

