abrdn plc Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,638,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 824,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,974,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,056 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,740,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $280.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $365.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.74.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

