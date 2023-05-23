MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Decreased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,220 shares of company stock worth $2,445,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MGM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

