abrdn plc Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $149.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.18.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

