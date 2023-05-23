abrdn plc Lowers Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $620,407,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $421,015,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 482,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,982,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,137,000 after buying an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on TDY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.67.

TDY stock opened at $420.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

