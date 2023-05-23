Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in HubSpot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in HubSpot by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.04.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $494.43 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $497.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $424.50 and its 200-day moving average is $359.36.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.