abrdn plc Has $4.14 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

abrdn plc increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,242. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of J stock opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $140.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

