abrdn plc Increases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.85 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

