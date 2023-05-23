Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $168,058,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,130,000 after acquiring an additional 583,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $54,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $141.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

