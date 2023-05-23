abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 73,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 45,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Garmin by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,494 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 754.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin Stock Up 0.8 %

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Garmin stock opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

