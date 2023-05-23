abrdn plc Purchases 2,893 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

