Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 133 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in CDW by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

CDW Trading Up 1.8 %

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW opened at $175.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.