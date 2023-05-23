Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,500,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.