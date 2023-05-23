Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 11,443 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in ABB by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 131,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ABB by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,360,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,912,000 after purchasing an additional 175,052 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ABB opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $37.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

