Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,882 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RIO opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

