Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $93,850,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,834,000 after purchasing an additional 710,454 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,303,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,565,000 after purchasing an additional 322,185 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,850,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,997,028.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,997,028.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,000 shares of company stock worth $13,511,225. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

G stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

