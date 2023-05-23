The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Toro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Toro by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Toro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.