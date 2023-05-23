The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTCGet Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Toro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Toro by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Toro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Toro (NYSE:TTC)

