Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after acquiring an additional 446,033 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,690,000 after acquiring an additional 401,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 338,478 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Insider Activity

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $117.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.92 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 106.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.