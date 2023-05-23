Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 69,217 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 182.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

