Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,938 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KB opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.27.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

