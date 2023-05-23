Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

