Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.80. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.