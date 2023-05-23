Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 3,627 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 509.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 77.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 630 ($7.84) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.19) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.95) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.50) to GBX 671 ($8.35) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $729.60.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

