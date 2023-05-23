Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 46,957 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 324.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

