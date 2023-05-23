Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,429 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

