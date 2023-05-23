Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WNS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 951,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,122,000 after buying an additional 48,430 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WNS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 288,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of WNS by 496.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of WNS opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. WNS has a 52-week low of $68.13 and a 52-week high of $94.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About WNS

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

