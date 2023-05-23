Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

