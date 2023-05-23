Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 487.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 59,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wipro by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 36,551 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 1,127.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,540,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Wipro by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.49.

Wipro Stock Performance

About Wipro

Shares of WIT opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

