Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,972 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

