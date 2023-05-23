Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 628 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Insider Activity

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

