Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 33,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 417,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,564 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

Bunge Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $118.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading

