Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 141,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of Brandywine Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,102.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDN opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

