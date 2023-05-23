Tredje AP fonden Buys Shares of 7,278 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $26,996,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $1,442,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.