Tredje AP fonden Acquires Shares of 49,801 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Toast by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,806,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after acquiring an additional 472,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Toast by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $1,105,950.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $1,105,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $689,326.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 891,727 shares of company stock worth $18,027,345. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toast Stock Up 2.4 %

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

