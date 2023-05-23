Tredje AP fonden Makes New $918,000 Investment in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.7% during the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59,113 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,110,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

