Tredje AP fonden Invests $926,000 in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,828,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,636,000 after buying an additional 872,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 468,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,409,000 after purchasing an additional 361,555 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,535,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,908,000 after buying an additional 335,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $11,216,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Focus Financial Partners Profile

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

