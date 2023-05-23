Tredje AP fonden Takes $961,000 Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 75.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

KW stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.52 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile



Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

