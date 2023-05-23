Tredje AP fonden Takes $989,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,009,000 after purchasing an additional 75,154 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,009,000 after acquiring an additional 122,978 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,055 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $143.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

