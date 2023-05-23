Tredje AP fonden Sells 577 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,906,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after buying an additional 143,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MHK. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MHK opened at $96.81 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $142.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

