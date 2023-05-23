Tredje AP fonden Takes Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,020,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,082,000 after buying an additional 46,942 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innospec news, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $685,579.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $1,017,035.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,333 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,829.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $685,579.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,074 shares of company stock worth $322,356 and have sold 51,444 shares worth $5,586,546. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.